Coolie No. 1 Full Movie Leaked Online For Download In HD Quality

And.. we're anything but surprised. Everyone is aware of the trend of leaking the movie on the first day of release. David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is no exception. The film, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is already available on a couple of pirated sites for netizens to download the entire movie, without paying anything. Earlier, movies like Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Laxmii, Ludo, etc., met with the same fate.

Meanwhile, Coolie No. 1 has been receiving mixed response from netizens on the internet. While some are trolling the film, others are enjoying Varun and Sara's never-seen-before chemistry to the fullest.

On a related note, earlier, while speaking about Coolie No. 1, Varun had said, "I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me."

He added, "The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations. I am very happy that viewers across the world will be able to enjoy Christmas with Coolie No. 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video."

