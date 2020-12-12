Coolie No.1: Karisma Kapoor Shares Memories Of Shooting Husn Hai Suhana Song With Govinda; Varun Dhawan Reacts

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen reprising Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's role in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 which is a remake of his 1995 film by the same name. Days after the makers released the new version of 'Husn Hai Suhana' song from the film, the original Coolie No.1 star Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share some fond memories about the iconic song.

Karisma revealed that 'Husn Hai Suhana' was her first dance number and called it the start of an amazing journey of super fun dance numbers with Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan. She wrote, "Nostalgia 💙💙💙 "Husn hai Suhana" was my first dance number with chi chi 💃🏻🕺🏻 the start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number's with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories

My outfit though 😅😅😅 me at 19 😹 #flashbackfriday #coolieno1 #husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1."

She further wished luck to the entire team of new Coolie No.1 and wrote, "Would like to wish the entire team of the new Coolie no 1 all the very best 😇🎊🙌🏼." Lolo also shared two throwback pictures from the sets of Coolie No. 1.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor's post received a lot of love on Instagram. While Ranveer Singh hailed her as 'queen', Varun Dhawan called it 'iconic'. Sanjay Kapoor commented, "You'll were awesome together."

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had opened up about comparisons to Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No.1 and said, "She is an iconic star. She redefines the 90s for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes."

Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jafferi, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Christmas 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan On Govinda: There's No Comparison; He Is The GOAT

ALSO READ: Husnn Hai Suhana From Coolie No. 1 Out: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Charge The 'Retro Mood' With Dance Moves