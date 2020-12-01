Coolie No. 1: Sara Ali Khan Believes It's Impossible To Ape Karisma Kapoor

After making a smashing debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and featuring in two big commercials films- Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her fourth film, Coolie No. 1. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and marks the first collaboration of Sara and Varun Dhawan.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Sara said that she truly considers herself lucky that she has been given the opportunity to work in Coolie No. 1, because she's a die-hard fan of David Dhawan.

It's known to all that Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film of the same name. When Sara was asked how she felt about stepping into Karisma's shoes, she said that rather than aping the senior actress, she and her team tried to bring freshness to the role.

Calling Karisma an iconic star, Sara said, "She redefines the nineties for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now I was so much more focussed bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today."

Coolie No. 1 Trailer Has Netizens Trolling Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan For 'Overacting'

She further added, "It's been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that's in the film as opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible."

Well, Coolie No. 1 is all set to release on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun Dhawan Recalls His First Meeting With Sara Ali Khan In A Lift And It Makes For A Hilarious Read!