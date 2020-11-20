Coolie No. 1 To Release In Single Screen Theatres And On OTT Platform?

A news report has revealed that the makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming comedy, Coolie No. 1, are in talks with single-screen theatre owners for release. A report in Bollywood Hungama said, that the stakeholders of the film - Amazon Prime, Vashu Bhagnani, and the Dhawans are exploring the possibility of a hybrid release this Christmas.

Talking about the hybrid release a source told the entertainment portal, "The single screen owners feel that there is no better film than a comedy like Coolie No. 1 to release in cinema halls and get the audiences back in big numbers. While the multiplex associations have put their foot down, the single screen associations are more than happy to screen the film at their property considering the fact that their audience does not have access to the OTT platforms." According to the report, all stakeholders have shown keen interest in the new plan.

The source also said that with this project, Amazon is looking forward to exploring the idea of opening cinema halls in India. "The multiplexes are not being flexible in unprecedented times like these, but single screen owners are all ready to work for mutual growth of the industry," signed off the source. An exhibitor also said that the film is a mass entertainer which could bring the audience back to the theatres, he added, "Varun is popular at the mass belts, and we are hopeful to get the opportunity to release his film at our property this Christmas."

The comedy film is the official remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's hit film, Coolie No. 1. The remake also marks the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan. The film is all set premiere on Amazon Prime during the Christmas weekend.

Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Namak Halaal Remake: Don't Make Up Things About My Dad

Florian Hurel Joins Hands With Sara Ali Khan Again, Glams Her Up For Coolie No. 1 Promotions!