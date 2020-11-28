Coolie No. 1 Trailer Has Netizens Trolling Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan For 'Overacting'

The trailer of the much-awaited film of David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is already out, and there's a bad news for the team- the trailer has failed to woo netizens. Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The film marks the first collaboration of Varun and Sara, but according to netizens their chemistry fell flat. Apart from the film, netizens also trolled Varun and Sara for their 'overacting'.

A netizen wrote, "So basically here is the battle between varun dhawan and sara ali khan - ki kaun sabse jyada overacting karsakta hai."

"Seriously, even if we just ignore the star kid debate for a moment, the trailer is still cringy af!! Overacting to another level," wrote another user.

More negative comments poured in for Varun after the release of Coolie No. 1 trailer, and netizens were hell bent on taking a potshot at Varun's acting skills.

A netizen wrote, "This basically looks like judwaa 2 with overacting skills of varun again."

"Varun Dhawan is my inspiration from now on not do overacting like him," wrote another internet user.

"The best joke is imagining Varun in the place of Govinda. He's a legend probably no one would replace him," commented another user, comparing Varun to Govinda.

Notably, the film will release on December 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

