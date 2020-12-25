Coolie No. 1 Twitter Review: Did Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Recreate The Magic Of Govinda & Karisma Kapoor?
Finally, the wait is over! David Dhawan's much-awaited release Coolie No. 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and we're here with the live audience review of the film. Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original film was also helmed by David Dhawan, and was declared a blockbuster at the box office.
While the remake is not being released in the theatres owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, we bring to you the review of netizens, who have already watched the film on Amazon Prime Video. Did Varun and Sara wow the audiences with their entertaining acts? Let's find out!
Shivom Rao @shivrao26
"#CoolieNo1 has been watched and to be very honest it's full on entertaining. Many of the dialouges are over the top but some of it will tickle your funny bones. #VarunDhawan is asusual in his comic role #SaraAliKhan is breathtakingly beautiful #PareshRawal is good."
Rahul ( RV ) @RahulVerma4860
"#coolieno1 is a mad mad entertainer ! Leave your brain at home and just enjoy these 2 hours. @Varun_dvn comic timing is unbelievable, #SaraAliKhan good in her limited role..A clean family comedy film after ages from Bollywood ! Relish your christmas GIFTTT."
Aditya @Aditya45145218
"The movie was so useless that i unsubscribed my amazon prime account for renewal. Couldn't even watch 30 mins of the movie. Its a flop. Only thing worth watching in the movie is Jaaved Jaffrey."
yashrimali26_ @YashShrimali18
"#coolieno1 is a typical #DavidDhawan masala entertainer which is over the top yet enjoyable this festive season. @Varun_dvn is in full form. @SirPareshRawal lend terrific support. #SaraAliKhan is an eye candy. Rest of the cast is decent. Railway VFX are poor. Songs are good."
Aavishkar @aavishhkar
"So #CoolieNo1 has been watched. After watching the trailer I knew I'll need to suspend my intellect & logical reasoning skills to enjoy this film. But unfortunately, despite doing so, I didn't like the film at all. Best thing was 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' song."
Bhoomika Chauhan @im_bhoomika
"@Varun_dvn u r truly a entertainer and made ppl loved during these tough times. U were outstanding in #coolieno1 ur expressions,comic timing, dance, that little change in ur voice. But I loved the mimicry part a lot ❤."
Going by the tweets, the film has received mixed response from netizens. While some are loving the entertainment factor of the film, others are cringing over it.
