Coolie No. 1 Twitter Review: Did Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Recreate The Magic Of Govinda & Karisma Kapoor?

"#CoolieNo1 has been watched and to be very honest it's full on entertaining. Many of the dialouges are over the top but some of it will tickle your funny bones. #VarunDhawan is asusual in his comic role #SaraAliKhan is breathtakingly beautiful #PareshRawal is good."

"#coolieno1 is a mad mad entertainer ! Leave your brain at home and just enjoy these 2 hours. @Varun_dvn comic timing is unbelievable, #SaraAliKhan good in her limited role..A clean family comedy film after ages from Bollywood ! Relish your christmas GIFTTT."

"The movie was so useless that i unsubscribed my amazon prime account for renewal. Couldn't even watch 30 mins of the movie. Its a flop. Only thing worth watching in the movie is Jaaved Jaffrey."

"#coolieno1 is a typical #DavidDhawan masala entertainer which is over the top yet enjoyable this festive season. @Varun_dvn is in full form. @SirPareshRawal lend terrific support. #SaraAliKhan is an eye candy. Rest of the cast is decent. Railway VFX are poor. Songs are good."

"So #CoolieNo1 has been watched. After watching the trailer I knew I'll need to suspend my intellect & logical reasoning skills to enjoy this film. But unfortunately, despite doing so, I didn't like the film at all. Best thing was 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' song."

"@Varun_dvn u r truly a entertainer and made ppl loved during these tough times. U were outstanding in #coolieno1 ur expressions,comic timing, dance, that little change in ur voice. But I loved the mimicry part a lot ❤."