Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan Posts An Important Message, Deepika Padukone Indulges In Self-Love

In order to minimize the spread of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities have been urging their fans to take all the necessary precautionary measures and practice social distancing to keep the contagious disease at bay.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who has already released a few videos about preventive measures, recently posted a story about what being civilised actually means.

The actor wrote, "Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture. The student expected Mead to talk about fishhooks or clay pots or grinding stones. But no. Mead said that the first sign of civilization in an ancient culture was a femur (thighbone) that had been broken and then healed. Mead explained that in the animal kingdom, if you break your leg, you die. You cannot run from danger, get to the river for a drink or hunt for food. You are meat for prowling beasts. No animal survives a broken leg long enough for the bone to heal."

He further wrote, "A broken femur that has healed is evidence that someone has taken time to stay with the one who fell, has bound up the wound, has carried the person to safety and has tended the person through recovery. Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts, Mead said." Referring to his fans, he continued, " You are all the medics that repair that 'broken femur'."

He ended the post with a message for his fans that read, "We are at our best when we serve others. Be civilized. be safe .. be cautious .. be in care .."

Earlier, Big B had tweeted a picture of a quarantined person who are being stamped to keep a tab on their numbers and captioned it as, "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe. be cautious, remain isolated if detected."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's Piku co-star Deepika Padukone is making the best use of her spare time by indulging in some self-care love.

Posting a picture of herself, wearing a striped blue and white night suit and holding a face massager in her hand, the actress wrote, "Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare." Earlier, Deepika had shared a glimpse of her spring-cleaning on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Season 1;Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 #cleaning #wardrobe."

Sonam Kapoor Under Self-Quarantine; Actress Lauds Indian Government's Efforts To Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Channel Their Inner Foodie!