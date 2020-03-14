Coronavirus Effect: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Release Postponed

With cinema halls shut across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have postponed the release date of the film. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was supposed to release in theatres on March 20, 2020.

The official Twitter page of Yash Raj Films made this announcement with a tweet that read, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar''. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Besides this film, the release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Sir, A Quiet Place 2, Mulan and No Time To Die have also been pushed ahead.

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the film stars Arjun Kapoor as a Haryanvi cop called Pinky and Parineeti Chopra as a corporate honcho named Sandeep whose lives intertwine at one point. In a recent interview, director Dibakar Banerjee said that this film is his attempt to make something twisted on gender and patriarchy.

