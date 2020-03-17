Coronavirus Effect: Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota In Isolation After Returning From Europe Tour

Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota, on Tuesday, revealed that he is in isolation at a hotel in Mumbai, as a preventive measure in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old Bhajan Samrat was in Europe for a concert and landed in Mumbai Tuesday early morning. After landing, he was soon taken to a hospital in Andheri suburb.

Sharing his picture on social media, Anup Jalota wrote, "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india".(sic)

I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/y12ZssVyFP — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) March 17, 2020

In the photo, the ex-Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Anup Jalota can be seen wearing a mask and will be kept in isolation for two days. The singer's spokesperson in a statement stated, "Anup ji hasn't gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany."

Apart from Anup Jalota, legendary actor Dilip Kumar too, on Monday, stated that he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor tweeted, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus has spread all across the world. India has reported 126 coronavirus positive cases including 22 foreigners. So far, a total of 3 people have lost their lives, one each in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.