      Coronavirus Effect: Daisy Shah Turns Bossy To Keep Her Family Safe

      Actress Daisy Shah, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3, has turned all bossy to keep her family members safe from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She tells TOI, "I am taking care of them by being bossy. I am not letting anyone leave the house unless it's absolutely necessary."

      When asked what message she wants to convey to her fans, she says, "I would ask people not to panic and to take precautionary measures. Stay indoors and avoid physical contact as much as you can. Eat healthy and do not forget to workout, this is going to build your immunity."

      The actress also reveals how she is keeping herself busy while being lockdown and says, "Since it's mandatory that you have to be indoors most of the time, I am catching up on everything I have missed out on the digital platforms and also spending quality time with my family."

      Daisy also asserts that she has been taking up all the required precaution against COVID-19. She says that she is taking the basic precautions of washing hands frequently and using a sanitizer. In the same interview, Daisy also reveals that nothing has changed for her because of the ongoing pandemic apart from the workouts. However, she manages to do it from home as she is more of a person who stays at home anyway.

      We hope our readers take the same precautions as Daisy.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
