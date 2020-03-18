Coronavirus: Here's What Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Are Up To While Practicing Social Distancing

Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl, who is currently at home, is spending some quality time with her furry babies- Diana and Gino. Sharing two photos of her German Shepherd dog Gino, Pee wrote, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so better."

Kartik Aaryan

After the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got postponed owing to the pandemic, the actor decided to utilize his spare time by chilling with his mommy over a game of Jenga.

Deepika Padukone

The actress. who is known to be quite a cleanliness freak, decided to pass her time by doing some spring cleaning. The actress posted a picture and captioned it as, "Productivity in the time of CVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe."

Arjun Kapoor

The Tevar actor slayed it with a rhyme as he shared this selfie and wrote, "Quarantine Day 3. Can't deal, Feels surreal The paranoia is real, maybe its her way of putting us back on an even keel. #hiddentalents #rhymeslayer #selfieking."

Shilpa Shetty

The actress posted a workout video for her fans and captioned it as, "Monday Motivation in self-isolation! Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let's utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here's how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don't need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho! 💪🏼 @thevinodchanna ."