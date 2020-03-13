Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor Share Safety Tips With Fans

The novel coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. India, where over 80 people have been tested positive for the virus, is taking extreme steps such as closure of malls, cinema halls, schools and so on, to battle the disease.

In the wake of this, Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared tips on how to stay healthy, and urged fans to not spread misinformation and panic.

Kareena, who recently debuted on Instagram, took to the social media platform to address her fans with regard to coronavirus. She shared an Instagram story which read, "There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it's scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources. Don't panic and more importantly don't cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. Love you all," (sic).

Sonakshi tweeted an image of her wearing a mask and wrote, "As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time," (sic).

Sonam tweeted, "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc)," (sic).

After Delhi, the Maharashtra government has announced that all malls, cinema halls and gyms in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane will be shut until further notice. Films' business will be taking a hit on account of this.

