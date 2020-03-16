Coronavirus Lockdown: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Chill Together In Their House Garden

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, film and television shootings across the country have been stalled. While the world has been brought to a standstill by this pandemic, many people are utilizing this shutdown to spend some quality time with their family at home. One of them is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

After the FWICE announced the shutdown of shoots, Khiladi Kumar was seen chilling with his wife Twinkle Khanna at home.

Twinkle took to her Instagram page to share two pictures where she and Akshay are seen lazing around in their house garden. In one picture, the couple is seen posing for a picture while sitting on a hammock in their garden. Another snap has Twinkle holding a glass of gin and taking a chill-pill.

Sharing both the pictures, Twinkle captioned them as, "When you can't grin and bear it, then it's time to have a gin to bear it, or at least that's what I tried to do this Sunday :) I read something very interesting as well yesterday, 'We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don't want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it.' And @deepshikhakhanna love this outfit from @goodearthindia but love you even more." She later deleted her picture with Akshay.

Before the coronavirus lockdown, the actor was shooting for his horror-comedy film Laxmmi Bomb and had wrapped up the schedule. He was supposed to commence the shooting of his other projects. Meanwhile, Akshay's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to hit the big screens on March 24, has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The actor had made an announcement regarding the same on his Instagram page with a post which was captioned as, "Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻."

