      Coronavirus Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Channel Their Inner Foodie!

      Many film shootings and releases have been postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. While most of our Bollywood celebrities are under self-quarantine because of the lockdown, that doesn't stop them enjoying their unexpected break.

      Some are busy binge-watching films and web-series and then, there are stars like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are in a mood to indulge in some guilty pleasures on the plate.

      Recently, Deepika shared a meme with the text that read, "Pizza toppings ranked." And it listed three toppings - cheese, cheese and more cheese. It seems like the Chhapaak actress was thinking of some mouth-watering pizza loaded with lots of cheese.

      Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress posted some funny photos of herself enjoying spoonfuls of 'gaajar ka halwa' on her Insta stories, where she is seen posing with a bowl and spoon. She captioned the pictures as, "Dessert doesn't go in the stomach, it goes to the heart. And I clearly have a big heart." As her mouth opens wider with each picture, the caption reads, "Really big, trust me." The final picture with a caption 'Hence proved' shows a bowl with one bite of dessert left in it.

      Earlier this month, Deepika cancelled her trip to Paris for the Paris Fashion Week because of the Coronavirus epidemic. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan too flew back from Punjab as the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha got postponed owing to the pandemic.

      Bebo was recently seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium where she essayed the role of a cop. Despite theatre lockdown and government advising people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary to step out, the Homi Adajania directorial managed to collect Rs 9.5 crore in three days of the release. Now, the makers are planning to re-release the film in India once things are under control.

