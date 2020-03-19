Coronavirus Lockdown: Katrina Kaif Learns To Play Guitar, Madhuri Dixit Chills With Family

Katrina Kaif

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she is seen strumming the chords on the guitar and singing along with it.

She captioned her post as, "Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe.' (sic) The actress is seen dressed in a white coloured solid T-shirt and matching shorts.

In her earlier posts on Instagram, Katrina had posted fitness videos that can be performed indoors since the gyms across the country have been ordered to remain shut till March 31 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is making the most of her quarantine time by chilling with her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene and her children. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl shared a picture in which she is seen relaxing on a sofa with her family.

Her caption for the post read, "Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family... Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe. Love, MD." (sic)

Esha Deol

Meanwhile, Esha Deol shared a cute picture of herself cuddling her daughter and wrote, "#bedtimecuddles #stayhome #staysafe #selfquarantine ♥️🤗." (sic)

In the picture, the Dhoom actress is all smiles for the camera and there's just a glimpse of her baby's tiny feet.

Sidharth Malhotra

The handsome hunk posted a picture of himself from what looked a photoshoot, and advised his fans, 'It's time to take some time off and focus on things we've always wanted to do but never had enough time for. Let's read, reinvent and live our hobbies, spend time with our family and just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too! I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel." (sic)