Coronavirus Lockdown: Katrina Kaif Shows Us How To Stay Fit, Arjun Kapoor Plans To Binge-watch Films

The film industry has been severely hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. With the government shutting down gyms and cinema halls till March 31 in many states across the country, our Bollywood celebrities are sharing ideas with their fans about how to make the most of their indoor time. Katrina Kaif, who is known to be quite a fitness freak, shared a work-out video in which she is seen performing a few exercises with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on terrace.

The actress shared her entire exercise regime, which she will be practicing during her self-quarantine period and captioned the video as, #WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊 1⃣ S quat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets."

Check out the video here.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Yasmin had shared, "Katrina is very hardworking and fitness is really important for her. No matter how packed her day is, she finds that one hour for workout. Even if she has to do it between meetings or shoots, she takes out that one hour and focuses on fitness to a great extent."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has some other plans in store for his self-quarantine period. The Ishaqzaade actor shared that he will be binge-watching films. Sharing a selfie where he is seen posing in a hoodie and showing his fans a shelf filled with Blu-ray DVDs, the Panipat actor wrote, "That Blu ray cabinet is gonna be a lifesaver these next 2 weeks."

Arjun also shared a photo of his house, with a script and hand sanitizer kept in front of him. The actor also urged the media to maintain a safe distance from him while clicking him during his outings.

With respect to work, Arjun's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was supposed to release in theatres on March 20, has been postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

