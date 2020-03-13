Coronavirus Outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Issue Advisory To Fans To Stay Safe

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world and there are many discussions taking place about this pandemic. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others have shared a word of concern with their fans in the wake of this outbreak.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his Instagram page where he spoke about the coronavirus outbreak. The megastar captioned the video as, "Carona AMB "बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब ,

केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस केयु कहस घर म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस

ईर कहेन औ बीर कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona , बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ; हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !" ~ अब."

Priyanka Chopra posted a video where she is seen greeting in the traditional Indian way of 'Namaste'. The actress said that people should just stick to greeting each other with namaste instead of touching.

Her caption read, "It's all about the Namaste 🙏🏻 An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! ❤️"

Meanwhile, Bollywood too, has been affected by the coronovirus outbreak. From films being postponed to cinema halls being shut down, the film industry is prepared for an unprecedented shutdown to curb the spread of this pandemic.

Sooryavanshi Release Pushed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Parineeti Chopra On Coronavirus: Stop Calling It A 'Hype On Social Media'