Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Stuck On Diamond Princess Ship In Japan Sings Arijit Singh’s Song

Since February 5, Diamond Princess cruise ship has been quarantined near Yokohama port in Japan due to the massive outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus infection. Over 200 Indians are stuck inside the cruise and are all panicked over the situation. But, Binay Kumar Sarkar, a chef from West Bengal and one of the Indian crew members on board the ship, is trying his level best to stay positive despite being in a tough situation and is winning hearts with his video.

The Indian man has been constantly trying to contact the government through his Facebook page seeking immediate help and has been posting pictures/videos to explain how the situation is getting worse each passing day.

In his latest video, he can be seen singing Arijit Singh's track 'Chal ghar chalein' from Malang and can be heard saying, "You must have been bored seeing my (worried) face continuously on social media. There should be some hope for life around us especially during such times (coronavirus fear). We don't know if we are going back home or not."

"My friend is shooting this video on the ship. I have been stuck in this profession (being a crew member on a cruise ship) but my friend is on the ship for the first time. Our families are really scared. We should remain happy and calm in such situations."

Binay also thanked Arijit Singh for singing so many beautiful songs and said, "I want to thank Arijit Singh for singing many songs that bring hope and happiness in such situations. I want to say to the people that we should move forward in life by solving our problems, no matter how bad the circumstances are. That's what life is all about."