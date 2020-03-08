    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar’s Takht, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj & Other Film Shoots Affected

      Bollywood is currently reeling in the effects of the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world. After the postponement of IIFA Awards 2020, a number of films including Karan Johar’s Takht, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have canceled their shooting schedules as a preventive measure.

      Karan Johar was all set to commence the first shoot schedule of his multi starrer magnum opus Takht in Jaipur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the filmmaker was forced to change his plans. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar who is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ period drama Prithviraj with debutant Manushi Chillar has decided to cancel its Rajasthan schedule. The cast and crew are said to have flown back to Mumbai where they will resume the shoot.

      Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee has also faced the brunt of the virus as the team shifted its shoot location from Mandawa in Rajasthan to Lucknow. For the uninitiated, an Italian student tested positive in Jaipur followed by many more cases being reported in the region.

      Not just that, there are many more rumours swirling in the industry circuits indicating that filmmakers are contemplating shifting the release dates of their upcoming movies owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The box office is said to be reeling in the COVID 19 affects as the business has taken a beating at the ticket windows. It is highly likely that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium might shift their release dates.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 15:14 [IST]
