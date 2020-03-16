Coronavirus Outbreak: Parineeti Chopra Urges Fans To Be Responsible & Adopt Social Distancing

The coronavirus outbreak has severally affected the film industry. The release dates of many films have been postponed and as per the recent development, films and TV shootings across the country have been halted till March 31.

Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities too, have been doing their bit to raise awareness about the deadly coronavirus. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a two-page letter in which she advised everyone to understand the seriousness of this pandemic and take steps towards its prevention.

The actress started her letter by writing, "While all of us have the "luxury" to be house arrested and waiting for news-please spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff around the world who are risking their lives, away from their families, to save us! Exactly like our soldiers do at a war."

She urged everyone to be responsible enough and learn from other countries that have dealt with the outbreak of COVID-19. Parineeti's letter further read, "THANK YOU guys. We will NEVER , EVER be able to repay you. Guys let's be responsible.. By socialising/partying/ continuing life as it was, we are putting everyone at risk. Let's learn from what happened in other countries.. Lets stop now! We don't wanna regret later..."

Check out her tweet here.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, was supposed to hit the big screens on March 20. Unfortunately, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have postponed the release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial.

The actress had earlier tweeted, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

Parineeti Chopra On Coronavirus: Stop Calling It A 'Hype On Social Media'

All Film/TV Shootings May Be Stopped Because Of Coronavirus Epidemic