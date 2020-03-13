Coronavirus Pandemic: Hrithik Roshan And Salman Khan Postpone International Tours

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has been grappling the world, two leading superstars, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan have cancelled their upcoming international tours.

A Mumbai Mirror report started that Hrithik was supposed to kick off his international tour of meeting his fans in Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta in the US. The nine-day tour was to commence on April 10.

However, owing to the health risk due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hrithik and the organisers have postponed the events. The new dates will be announced after the risk is reduced.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's annual concert tour to the US and Canada, organised by his brother Sohail Khan, too, has been put on hold. The superstar's manager confirmed this news and told the daily, "It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides."

Yesterday, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi announced that they have indefinitely postponed the film's release date owing to a shutdown of theatres in various states of India due to coronavirus outbreak.

WHO officially declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday. As per reports, 74 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in India. Last night, the first death was recorded in India where a 76-year old succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka.

