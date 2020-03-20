Coronavirus-Positive Kanika Kapoor's Father Says She Attended 3 Parties; Singer Denies His Claims!

Kanika Kapoor, best known for 'Baby Doll' song from Sunny Leone's Ragini MMS 2, is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus. The singer was admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow.

Before Kanika took to her Instagram page to confirm the news and issue an official statement, there were rumours on social media alleging that she returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday and hid her travel history from the authorities.

There were reports that she also hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel in Lucknow thereafter.

While speaking with Aaj Tak, Kanika's father Rajiv Kapoor revealed that she attended three parties after returning to Lucknow from London last week.

He told the news channel, "Six of us in our family are undergoing test today at 4pm. Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 people in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation."

However, Kanika denied her father's claims in a telephonic interview with Aaj Tak and said, "I attended a small get together on March 13. My father can't say this that I attended three parties. I tried my level best not to contaminate others. Throughout the past week, we were all wearing gloves."

She slammed rumours of dodging airport authorities after landing in Lucknow and told the news channel, "I am an educated and hardworking girl. I was part of the scanning process at the airport. I also called the CMO to check me and filled all forms at the airport."

The 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' singer also said that she is anxious in the quarantine, adding, "I am isolated and have fever. I am in the hospital and do not have water also. When I spoke to the doctor, he threatened to file a case against me rather than helping me. I am in quarantine right now. Last evening only, they tested me and found results," revealed Kanika.

She also spoke to Republic TV and addressed the rumours of hiding the symptoms. Kanika clarified that she approached the authorities and requested them to perform the COVID-19 test on her following her persisting symptoms.

