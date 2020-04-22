Coronavirus Scare: Arjun Rampal Is Stuck In Karjat With His Family

There are many people who couldn't return to their homes as the nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India. Actor Arjun Rampal is no different. He was shooting in Karjat when the lockdown was announced due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. However, the actor is not losing his calm while being stuck in Karjat, as he is not away from his family. Arjun is accompanied by his partner Gabriella Demetriades and his son, Arik to Karjat.

Speaking of staying back in Karjat, Arjun told Mid-day, "I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well."

"We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

For the uninitiated, Karjat has no COVID-19 positive case and that worked as a bonus for Rampal and his family.

In the same interview, Rampal also asserted that he is happy to be in nature's lap and the actor even joked about becoming a farmer. He further said, "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment."

The Paltan actor asserted that he is keeping a constant tab on his daughter, Mahikaa and Myra, who are with his ex-wife, Mehr in Mumbai. "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them," concluded Arjun.