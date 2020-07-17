Coronavirus Scare: Nushrratt Bharuccha Refuses To Do Photoshoot

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is petrified of stepping out of her house amid the novel Coronavirus scare. In her recent tête-à-tête with a leading daily, the actress said that she only stepped out of her house for an urgent dubbing for the film. Otherwise, she prefers to stay safe at home. Nushrratt revealed that she refused to do a photoshoot and has been skipping salon sessions.

Speaking about why she is not ready for any photoshoot, Nushrratt told Mumbai Mirror, "You have to touch everything around because you can't do one with gloves on and I can't see myself doing that."

Nushrratt also revealed how she's planning to maintain her fitness without going to gym and said that she will bring all the fitness equipment and open a gym in her building.

Not many of you know that Nushrratt lives in a building facing the beach. But despite seeing other people chilling by the beach post the lockdown was lifted, she refrained from venturing out!

She said, "Now, I have started going there on some days, but only till the gate. The only thing I would risk stepping outside for is work and that is not happening right now."

With respect to work, she is all gung-ho about her first horror film, which is an adaptation of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. This is the first time when Nushrratt will be carrying the whole film on her shoulders and she's very excited.

Nushrratt said, "I haven't ever done a role where I'm responsible for every emotion in the film. I have to scare the viewers, make them emotional and laugh too. The film revolves around this one person stuck in a situation. But I'm excited to be the makers' first choice."

When asked when the film will go on floors, Nushrratt said that she has no idea and neither she nor the director is rushing to shoot the film, considering the ongoing pandemic.