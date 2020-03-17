Coronavirus: Sunny Leone & Family Wear Masks; Actress Says 'Sad That My Kids Have To Live Like This'

The coronavirus scare is real and even our Bollywood celebrities are taking all the precautionary measures to make sure that they and their loved ones don't fall prey to this contagious epidemic.

Recently, Sunny Leone shared a family picture in which she, her hubby Daniel Weber and their kids- Nisha, Noah and Asher are seen wearing masks as they step outdoors. While Sunny and Daniel are seen wearing black masks, their children are in colorful masks.

The actress also expressed disappointment over how their kids have to adopt such a lifestyle because of the pandemic.

Sunny captioned the picture as, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!"

Amid coronavirus lockdown, the actress has been regularly posting candid pictures and videos of how she is spending her time at home. On Sunday, she posted a video where she was seen making funny faces for the camera while enjoying a drink with music playing in the background. Her caption for the video read, "The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!"

Besides Sunny Leone, other Bollywood celebrities are also sharing glimpses of how they are making the most of their self-quarantine period at home.

Saif Ali Khan Is 'Booked' While Wife Kareena Kapoor Is Busy On Instagram Amid Coronavirus Scare!

Coronavirus Lockdown: Katrina Kaif Shows Us How To Stay Fit, Arjun Kapoor Plans To Binge-watch Films