      Coronavirus Threat: 4th Expandables Awards 2020 Postponed

      By Lekhaka
      The fourth annual edition of the prestigious Expandables Awards 2020 which was going to be held on March 21st, 2020 at Cinepolis, Andheri West, Mumbai from 7:30 pm onwards had been pushed till the indefinite time due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus.

      With the recent orders of honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray for shutting all the cinema halls, gyms in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur until 31st March, 2020, the organisers of the Expandables Awards have decided to postpone the show until further notice.

      Expandables Awards

      The 4th year promises much grandeur and fanfare with the participation of around 200 media persons from across India. Celebrities from Bollywood, TV, and fashion are expected in huge numbers. Along with Jio TV, Jio News and Jio Cinema, Filmeraa App had also associated with the award as its streaming partners.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 19:50 [IST]
