Coronavirus Update: 63 Suspects Who Came In Contact With Kanika Kapoor Test Negative

Novel Coronavirus is affecting India on a large scale. Singer Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity who tested positive for COVID-19. She returned from the UK on March 9 and was diagnosed last Friday. The singer attended a couple of events in Lucknow and said to have come in contact with many people. After learning about the same, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered testing of everyone who came in contact with the singer. After testing 162 people, 63 suspects have tested negative while results for the other 99 are awaited.

Kanika Kapoor reportedly attended a party hosted by Adil Ahmed, who is from a political family. After the news came out, the singer was mercilessly slammed by many people for her irresponsible behaviour. Reportedly, she also hid her travel history.

Kanika Kapoor told ETimes, "There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home."

Notably, the incident also led to UP Minister Jai Pratap Singh and Vasundhara Raje's quarantine. The singer further told the paper, "So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, that at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago."

Kanika Kapoor is currently quarantined in a hospital in Lucknow. It was reported that she is throwing tantrums, demanding for special treatment. UP government has also filed a case against her. Notably, Kanika was in the same hotel where the South Africa's national cricket team was staying.