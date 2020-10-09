Court Summons Shilpa Shetty And Husband Raj Kundra In Delayed TDS Payment Cases

Prosecution Claimed The Offence Punishable Under Section 276 B

The prosecution said, "After deduction of TDS, instead of depositing such amount to the government account within due date, the assessee retained... money, therefore the deductor has committed a default under sections 200 and 204 of the Income Tax Act...By failing to deposit TDS without a reasonable cause or excuse to pay the TDS so deducted, the default amounts to an offence punishable under section 276 B (failure to pay TDS) of Act."

Shilpa Shetty Has Claimed She Was Not Aware Of TDS Defaults

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has responded, claiming she was not aware of such TDS defaults since all activities related to events and business activities were undertaken by the managing director and other managerial personnel. According to reports, the actress has also revealed to the court that she had neither drawn any sitting fees nor remuneration from the company.

On the other hand, the prosecution has claimed that as per the annual return uploaded by the firm, Shilpa Shetty had attended all board meetings and her name was entered in the remuneration details. The prosecution also told the court that the directors-the Kundras and Darshit Shah-are responsible for paying tax, and hence, Section 278B (director, managers, etc of a firm can be prosecuted for default) was also attracted in both the cases.