    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan To Be In Hospital For At Least 7 Days

      By
      |

      Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan are currently in the isolation ward of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, after testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to latest reports, the father-son duo are responding well to treatment.

      amitabh-abhishek

      An insider from the hospital told PTI, "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days." Another report on zeenews.com stated their next COVID-19 test will most likely be conducted after 5-6 days.

      Earlier, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are stable with the first line of medication, and are being given supportive therapy.

      Besides Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. However, they are asymptomatic, and hence have been asked to quarantine at home.

      Meanwhile, the four bungalows owned by the Bachchan family in Juhu, Mumbai have been sealed and declared containment zones by the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

      When the news of the Bachchan family testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, fans and many celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express concern over their health and wish them a speedy recovery. Later, in a post, Abhishek Bachchan requested everyone to stay calm and not panic.

      More recently, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to his fans and will-wishers with a tweet in which he said that though he could not individually respond to each of them but that he was moved by their love and concern for him.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Moved By Fans' Love And Prayers For Him As He Battles COVID-19: I Was Swept Away

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Keeps Up With His Routine While Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X