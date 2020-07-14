COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan To Be In Hospital For At Least 7 Days

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan are currently in the isolation ward of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, after testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to latest reports, the father-son duo are responding well to treatment.

An insider from the hospital told PTI, "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days." Another report on zeenews.com stated their next COVID-19 test will most likely be conducted after 5-6 days.

Earlier, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are stable with the first line of medication, and are being given supportive therapy.

Besides Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. However, they are asymptomatic, and hence have been asked to quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, the four bungalows owned by the Bachchan family in Juhu, Mumbai have been sealed and declared containment zones by the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

When the news of the Bachchan family testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, fans and many celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express concern over their health and wish them a speedy recovery. Later, in a post, Abhishek Bachchan requested everyone to stay calm and not panic.

More recently, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to his fans and will-wishers with a tweet in which he said that though he could not individually respond to each of them but that he was moved by their love and concern for him.

