Anupam Kher Returns From The US Post Shoot And Opts For Self-Isolation

MaharashtraVeteran actor Anupam Kher, who returned from the US on Friday, said, as a precautionary measure he will be self-isolating himself, amid the Coronavirus scare. According to reports, the actor was tested negative for Coronavirus upon his arrival in the country.

Yesterday, according to reports, Anupam Kher's New Amsterdam co-star, Daniel Dae Kim was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Kim was in NYC to shoot for a guest role in the medical drama, in which he plays a doctor appointed to help amid a flu pandemic.

Kher was also filming for TV series New Amsterdam in New York City for the past several weeks before the show halted production. However, Kher revealed he had no work with Daniel while on the set.

On landing in India, he took to his social media handle and shared that he will be self-isolating himself at home even though he tested negative for the test. "I have just landed. I was tested at the airport and I was given a clean chit. But on my own I will be staying at home. I've to go on self-isolation. We must," Kher told PTI.

While New Amsterdam was set for 22 episodes, this time, the season will end with 19 episodes as the production has been shut down.

"It is time that celebrities behave responsibly because they are role models if they will do that and the world will follow them. You have to do that it is important. It is not only important for your personal health but it also shows you are a responsible citizen of the country," he added.

According to the Health Ministry data, the Novel Coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday and has risen to 47 in Maharashtra.

