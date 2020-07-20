    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19: Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari To Be Discharged From Hospital; Doctors Declare Her 'Healthy'

      By
      |

      A week ago, Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after she tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Besides her, the veteran actor's brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece were also found to be COVID-19 positive.

      anupam

      Since then, Anupam Kher has been regularly sharing health updates about his mother on his Instagram page. In his latest video, the actor has shared that his mother is "healthy by all medical parameters to go back home." He said that she will be quarantining at home.

      Anupam took his Instagram page to share the happy news and wrote, "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home." He also thanks the doctors and staff at the hospital for their dedication towards helping patients, even as they put themselves at risk. He expressed his gratitude towards everyone for their prayers and wishes.

      He also reminded everyone, that while distancing yourself socially is the right thing to do given the unpredictable nature of the virus, one should never distance themselves emotionally.

      Check out his post here.

      View this post on Instagram

      Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers. Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has Covid +. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from them. God is kind. Doctors & @my_bmc officials/employees are real HEROES. 🙏😍🌈 #KokilaBenHospital #DulariRocks #Love #Kindness #Compassion

      A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

      Actress Twinkle Khanna commented on Anupam Kher's post, "Glad to hear that our fabulous Dulari is doing well (sic)."

      Prior to this, the actor had shared a health update about his mother and the rest of his family members. He had posted a throwback picture of his mother and captioned it as, "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind."

      View this post on Instagram

      Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!! 🙏😍 #JaiShriRam #Mother #Dulari #OldPic @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher

      A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

      ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Reveals His Mother Dulari Has Not Been Told That She Has COVID-19

      ALSO READ: Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-In-Law And Niece Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus

      Read more about: anupam kher coronavirus bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X