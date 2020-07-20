COVID-19: Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari To Be Discharged From Hospital; Doctors Declare Her 'Healthy'

A week ago, Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after she tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Besides her, the veteran actor's brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece were also found to be COVID-19 positive.

Since then, Anupam Kher has been regularly sharing health updates about his mother on his Instagram page. In his latest video, the actor has shared that his mother is "healthy by all medical parameters to go back home." He said that she will be quarantining at home.

Anupam took his Instagram page to share the happy news and wrote, "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home." He also thanks the doctors and staff at the hospital for their dedication towards helping patients, even as they put themselves at risk. He expressed his gratitude towards everyone for their prayers and wishes.

He also reminded everyone, that while distancing yourself socially is the right thing to do given the unpredictable nature of the virus, one should never distance themselves emotionally.

Check out his post here.

Actress Twinkle Khanna commented on Anupam Kher's post, "Glad to hear that our fabulous Dulari is doing well (sic)."

Prior to this, the actor had shared a health update about his mother and the rest of his family members. He had posted a throwback picture of his mother and captioned it as, "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind."

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Reveals His Mother Dulari Has Not Been Told That She Has COVID-19

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-In-Law And Niece Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus