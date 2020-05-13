    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19: Farah Khan's Daughter Raises Rs 2.5 Lakh To Feed Homeless Stray Animals

      By P T I
      |

      Filmmaker Farah Khan says her daughter Anya has raised over Rs 2.5 lakh by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

      Freddy Daruwala's Father Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor's Bungalow Sealed By BMC

      Last month, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya, 12, decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals.

      covid-19-farah-khan-daughter-raises-rs-2-5-lakh-to-feed-homeless-stray-animals

      Farah on Wednesday gave an update on Anya's sketches, saying that her daughter had so far finished 100 sketches and is ready for the next set of orders. The video was shot by the "Om Shanti Om" director's other daughter Diva.

      "Over a 100 sketches done and a little more than 2 and a half lakhs collected and donated!! Thank you to all the generous contributors. Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder," Farah wrote on Instagram.

      Anya has so far fulfilled orders by several Bollywood celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre Behl, Raveena Tandon and Tahira Kashyap.

      Read more about: farah khan
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X