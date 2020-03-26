COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan Contributes Rs 20 Lakhs To Procure Preventive Masks For BMC Workers

The world is facing the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic and the numbers are rising even in India. In the scenario of a nationwide lockdown, the only ones out on the streets are the caretakers of the society including the BMC workers.

In order to extend his support to the street level bureaucrats, Hrithik Roshan marked his contribution by providing the Government of Maharashtra with a generous amount, which a highly placed source revealed to be 20 lakh, to procure preventive masks and other requirements for them.

A TOI report quoted the source as saying, "Hrithik has extended his support to the Government of Maharashtra in their endeavour to curb the spread of pandemic. He had been looking for ways to help the street level bureaucrats like the BMC workers and other caretakers who are out there and contributed a total amount of Rs 20 lakh to the cause."

Meanwhile, Hrithik took to his Twitter handle and posted, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers. (sic)

His next tweet read, "My gratitude to Aditya Thackeray and Shri Praveen Pardeshi for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can."

In response to Hrithik, Aaditya Thackeray also expressed his gratitude and shared, "Thankful to you @iHrithik for your assistance and support Smiling face🏻Let's defeat corona. For all those who are wanting to help, most important help you can be of: 1) Stay Home 2) wash your hands 3) can help sitting at home, via Govt/ Orgs working to support others." (sic)

Bringing more essence to the saying, "with great power comes great responsibility", the superstar has yet again set an example by helping those who are helping on-streets to curb the spread of coronavirus. Hrithik holds a massive influence and fanbase all across and this step would further, inspire his fans and citizens to extend their support to the larger cause of assistance to the ones protecting us.

The actor had early put out a strong message for all his fans to help stop the spread of Coronavirus where he reiterated all the steps that people must take in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

