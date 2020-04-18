COVID-19: Karan Johar Announces His Support To PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM's Relief Funds & NGOs

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come forward to announce his support to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM's Relief Funds and various NGOs through his banner Dharma Productions.

While sharing the official statement of his production house, Karan wrote, "We're all in this together... and we need to fight this together. It is our responsibility to support those in need of help during these tough times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to aid and provide relief during the lockdown. Let's all do what we can and help in whatever way possible to overcome this. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID."

The official statement of Dharma Productions reads, "Over the past month India has stood united in this decision to stay home and stay safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease."

"With the lockdown being extended, it''s only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don''t have clarity on where their next meal is coming from...and that can be scary.... very scary."

"They are in this situation through no fault of their own, and we believe it''s our moral responsibility to help them as much as we possibly can that is why the entire Dharma family has come together to extend our support to the various causes initiated by the government and host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown. There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together," the statement added.

Earlier many celebrities including, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have pledged to help the nation in this tough time.

