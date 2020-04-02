    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19: Milind Soman Goes Out On Mumbai Streets For Groceries Amid Lockdown; Shares Photos

      By
      |

      Model turned actor Milind Soman recently came out on Mumbai streets to shop for groceries amid the Coronavirus lockdown. After coming out of the house, Milind Soman shared his experience by posting some photos of himself wearing a mask.

      Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Milind Soman wrote, "Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100's of kilometres from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for."

      View this post on Instagram

      Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100's of kilometers from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for. Things in the market were well organized, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today. It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine. #betterhabits4betterlife #stayhealthy #stayhappy #keepmoving #neverstop #love

      A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

      "Things in the market were well organized, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today. It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine," Milind Soman added.

      Milind Soman

      In the above post, one can see, Milind Soman is pretty-much impressed with the preventive measures taken by the vendors. He applauded the sense of civic-mindedness among vendors as well as the customers. In the picture, he has covered himself with a hoodie and wore a mask. He also shared glimpses of empty streets of Mumbai.

      Also Read : Milind Soman Gives Hilarious Reaction On Trending On Social Media For His RSS Stint As A Boy!

      Meanwhile, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are fitness enthusiasts and often share pictures of their workout and running sessions. The actor was last seen as a judge in the MTV show, Supermodel Of The Year. He will next be seen in the web series, Four More Shots Please! Season 2.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X