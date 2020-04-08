    For Quick Alerts
      COVID-19 Relief: Salman Khan Begins Money Transfer For Bollywood's Daily Wage Earners

      Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have been making monetary contributions to help those who have been severely affected by this outbreak. Sometime back, it was reported that Salman Khan has pledged to support 25000 daily wage workers of the film industry, since the national lockdown has halted all filming acitivity in Bollywood.

      Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the superstar has begun the process of transfer of funds into the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry.

      A Times Of India report quoted Ashok Dubey, general secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)as saying, "Salman Khan had asked for the details of 25,000 workers. We received details of 19,000 member workers. Out of which 3000 workers had already received 5000 rupees each from another film studio. So we have sent the details of remaining 16,000 workers to Salman Khan and he had started the money transfer. Soon everyone will receive the money."

      He also said that some of the members told the federation that their financial condition was stable and that they could sail through the pandemic. They had insisted that the money should go to the needy.

      FWICE's president BN Tiwari said that Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of FWICE. An Indian Express report quoted him as saying, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening."

      He further added, "It's only going to get worse. People are preparing only for 21-day lockdown but we have five lakh workers. If this extends for a month or two, we will need help from everyone. There are a thousand people ready to fund in the PM-CARES fund but the industry, which you belong to, you should donate there first. You are giving Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to come in the good books of the Prime Minister but there's not been a single phone call yet to make any donation for the federation workers."

      Tiwari also revealed that Salman has asked for a complete list of daily wage workers with their account numbers, since he wishes to directly transfer funds to each worker.

      Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 9:37 [IST]
