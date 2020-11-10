Laxmii: Critics Rip Apart Akshay Kumar's Film; Call It 'Disappointing'

Uh oh...! Raghava Lawrence's latest directorial venture Laxmii featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles failed to impress the critics. Laxmii, which is a Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil movie Kanchana, revolves around a man who gets possessed by a spirit. The film was supposed to be a comedy-horror, but the critics say that it lacked punch, and had many dull moments.

While dissing the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OneWordReview...#Laxmii: DISAPPOINTINGRating: **. Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReview."

Film critic named Rahul Verma wrote, "#Laxmii @akshaykumar is the heart and soul of this film which relies heavily on his shoulders. First half is very average followed by good second half, many forced scenes are there but its a good popcorn entertainer if commercialism is taken into account."

"#LaxmiiReview | Worse than even Housefull 4. My 0.5-star review of new Akshay Kumar film," tweeted film critic Rahul Vats, while slamming Laxmii.

Another film critic Rohitt Jaiswal, who wasn't impressed with Akshay's work in Laxmii, wrote, "An official remake goes HORRIBLY wrong, film fails to scare, lacks comedy, extreme overacting, low class making, honestly #AkshayKumar weakest solo film after Singh is Bling. Overall will turn out to be a FAILURE in Digital world #LaxmiiReview."

It's indeed a sad news for the Laxmii team. Unfortunately, just like movie critics, audiences are also disappointed with Laxmii and called it an average entertainer.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

