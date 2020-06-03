Cyclone Nisarga: Priyanka Chopra Urges Mumbaikars To Take Precautionary Measures And Stay Safe

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, a cyclone storm named as Cyclone Nisarg is expected to make a landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon (June 3, 2020). As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is approaching with a wind speed of 100-110 kmh gusting to 120 kmh, and is expected to affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Gujarat and other neighbouring states.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter page to share precautionary measures and urged the citizens to stay safe.

The actress wrote in a tweet, "Cyclone Nisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating."

#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. pic.twitter.com/zgne0vVpnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Sharing a list of dos and don'ts issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Priyanka posted in her next tweet, "This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone."

This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/S2xZ5h0g8z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people of the state to "stay indoors". He said, "The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now. Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown) will be kept shut there for the next two days, people should remain alert."

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress is currently in quarantine with her singer-hubby Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home. The couple has been doing their bit to lend a helping hand for the Novel Coronavirus relief work. From contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations to participating in fundraising efforts for COVID-19 relief, Priyanka and Nick have been helping the frontline workers in their battle against COVID-19.

