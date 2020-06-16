Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Calls Out Salman Khan: His Family Sabotaged All My Films

Abhinav: They Were Trying To Take Control Of My Career

Naming all the projects, producers and people involved, Abhinav went on to claim that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged many of his films and tried to end his career.

"The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures."

He also added that the same thing happened with his next deal at Viacom Pictures and before the release of Besharam. "Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release."

Abhinav Says He Receives Death Threats

Kashyap said that in the last 10 years, he has been able to figure out who his enemies are. He also tried to file a complaint about the threats he has been receiving over the years. "My complaint remains open to date and I still have all the evidence. My enemies are sharp, cunning and always attack me from the back and stay Hidden. But the best part is after 10 years."

Abhinav: Salman Khan Family Is The Head Of This Venomous Serpant

"I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry's but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpant. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone. Unfortunately truth is on my side and I am not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput. I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. Its time to fight back. So this is not a threat, it's an open challenge," Kashyap added.

Abhinav: I Hope Sushant Singh Rajput Is Happier Wherever He Is

Concluding the post, he wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput has moved on and I hope he is happier wherever he is but I will make sure that no more innocent will kill himself over lack of work with dignity in Bollywood. I hope suffering actors and creative artists will share my post on various social media platforms as will the media and people who patronize the entertainment industry. Warm regards, Abhinav Singh Kashyap Please share and forward this as much as you can. #metoo #BoycottSalmanKhan."

Dabangg, released in 2010 was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. During the second film of the franchise, the director parted ways. Dabangg 2 hit the screen in 2012, which was directed by Arbaaz Khan and the 2019 release Dabangg 3, was directed by Prabhu Deva.