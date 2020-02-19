Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal And Others Have Got Us Drooling!
Photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar is much sought after by celebrities in the Hindi film industry. It is an even bigger privilege to feature in it. As expected, the pictures in the calendar were exquisite this year too.
Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar for 2020 featured Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, the Bachchan family (including Amitabh, Aishwarya and Abhishek), Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, and Kriti Sanon. Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday made fabulous debuts on the calendar this year.
Several celebrities took to their Instagram pages to share their photoshoot pictures from the calendar. Check out some of the pictures which have got us drooling!
Aishwarya Rai Is Captivating
Aishwarya proves that she is a timeless beauty yet again in her picture on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Her piercing eyes in this picture have got our hearts racing.
Vidya Balan Is Full Of Oomph
Vidya is all oomph in her feature on Dabboo's 2020 calendar. Vidya looked super glamorous even in her fresh-off-the-bed look.
Vicky Kaushal Is Too Hot To Handle
This picture is why Vicky is the nation's crush. This hunk of a man made his debut on Dabboo's calendar this year. We wish he had made it much earlier!
Abhishek Bachchan Exudes Vintage Magic
Dabboo captured vintage magic in Abhishek's picture in the calendar. The junior Bachchan looked like he was straight out of the 1920s.
Bhumi Pednekar Soaks In Glamour
Bhumi bared it all for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year, looking classy as ever. Bhumi shared that she features in the July 2020 page.
Kiara Advani Captures Our Hearts With Her Flirtatious Look
Kiara charms everyone with her flirtatious look as she too bares it all for Dabboo's camera.
Ananya Panday Debuts On Dabboo's Coveted Calendar
Ananya's debut on Dabboo's calendar has got us super excited. She is definitely the sassiest of the lot.
Kriti Sanon Is A Beauty In This Picture
Kriti's monochrome picture is too beautiful for words. Her ease and confidence comes through in this picture.
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns Into A Gypsy Beauty
Dabboo gave us some serious feels for adventure as he captured Jacqueline as a gypsy woman.
Sunny Leone Is Gorgeous As Always
Sunny's symmetry was on point in her gorgeous picture for Dabboo's calendar.
