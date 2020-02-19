Dabboo Ratnani 2020 Calendar: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal And Others Have Got Us Drooling!

Aishwarya Rai Is Captivating

Aishwarya proves that she is a timeless beauty yet again in her picture on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Her piercing eyes in this picture have got our hearts racing.

Vidya Balan Is Full Of Oomph

Vidya is all oomph in her feature on Dabboo's 2020 calendar. Vidya looked super glamorous even in her fresh-off-the-bed look.

Vicky Kaushal Is Too Hot To Handle

This picture is why Vicky is the nation's crush. This hunk of a man made his debut on Dabboo's calendar this year. We wish he had made it much earlier!

Abhishek Bachchan Exudes Vintage Magic

Dabboo captured vintage magic in Abhishek's picture in the calendar. The junior Bachchan looked like he was straight out of the 1920s.

Bhumi Pednekar Soaks In Glamour

Bhumi bared it all for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year, looking classy as ever. Bhumi shared that she features in the July 2020 page.

Kiara Advani Captures Our Hearts With Her Flirtatious Look

Kiara charms everyone with her flirtatious look as she too bares it all for Dabboo's camera.

Ananya Panday Debuts On Dabboo's Coveted Calendar

Ananya's debut on Dabboo's calendar has got us super excited. She is definitely the sassiest of the lot.

Kriti Sanon Is A Beauty In This Picture

Kriti's monochrome picture is too beautiful for words. Her ease and confidence comes through in this picture.

Jacqueline Fernandez Turns Into A Gypsy Beauty

Dabboo gave us some serious feels for adventure as he captured Jacqueline as a gypsy woman.

Sunny Leone Is Gorgeous As Always

Sunny's symmetry was on point in her gorgeous picture for Dabboo's calendar.