Dabboo Ratnani Shares BTS Videos Of His Calendar Shoot Featuring Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal & More

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event is one of the most looked forward to events for Bollywood stars at the beginning of every year. Dabboo's 2020 calendar launch event was held on the night of February 17, 2020.

This year, the many celebs who featured on the calendar were Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, the Bachchan family (including Amitabh, Aishwarya and Abhishek), Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. This year, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday made their debuts on the calendar.

Before the launch party tonight, Dabboo had taken to his Instagram page to share several behind the scenes videos of him photographing the celebrities.

This year marks the 21st edition of Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, and also the 25th year of him working as a celebrity photographer. The calendar launch sure was a star studded affair as it was attended by Rekha, Vidya Balan, Urvashi Rautela and others.

