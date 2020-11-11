Daisy Shah: I Don’t Want To Work On Every Project That Comes To Me

Actress Daisy Shah, who was last seen in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, said that she doesn't want to work on every project that comes to her.

While speaking to a leading daily, she said, "I'm not somebody who thinks, 'Oh this actor is doing 10 films, I should also buck up'. I don't want to work on every project that comes to me, I'm selective within my reach. I'm in my exploring phase and can't categorise myself into any kind of role. I haven't played many different characters where I can say I want to do this role or that role. I'm still figuring that out."

When asked what kind of project she wants to do, Daisy said that she prefers to choose projects that will reach maximum audiences.

"You can play the smallest role; you can be the underdog in a film and still come out with flying colours. It completely depends on how the character has been sketched, your performance and audience's acceptance. All these are possible when the film reaches maximum viewers," added the Jai Ho actress.

Daisy also shared her thoughts on the ongoing outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood. Daisy, who herself is an outsider doesn't have any qualms against the star kids.

She said, "Someone can make it big with their first film itself, while there are others who're still struggling even after doing 10 films. And this is applicable to both insiders and outsiders. At the end of it, you've to trust the process. That's what I'm doing. Everyone wants to reach the destination; some make it faster, some takes time," averred the Hate Story 3 actress.

