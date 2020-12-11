    For Quick Alerts
      Dancer-Choreographer Remo D'Souza Suffers Heart Attack

      The director of the ABCD franchise has apparently suffered a heart attack. According to IWMBuzz report, the dancer-choreographer is currently admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

      More details about his condition are yet to be known.

      Just a few hours ago, Remo had shared the poster of his music video 'Dil Na Todunga', that features Siddarth Gupta and Karishma Sharma on his Instagram account. The music video will be releasing on December 13, 2020. He had also shared a picture with his wife on his Insta story.

      X