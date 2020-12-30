Danny Boyle Gushes Over Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK, Says ‘What A Wonderful Film You've Made'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle recently interacted with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and AK vs AK stars Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The QnA session with the stars was reportedly organised for the British Film Institute (BFI).

Danny has worked with Anil Kapoor earlier in Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire. During the interaction, he went on to praise Anil's recent Netflix release and said, "I just wanted to convey to you what a wonderful film you've made. I was astonished by it... For me it joins the pantheons of great films about filmmaking, of which there are a number. My favourite are Day For Night (La Nuit américaine) and probably Coppola's wife's film, Heart of Darkness (on the process of filming Apocalypse Now, the only film to deserve a Nobel Prize). But this is an incredibly modern film about filmmaking and there aren't that many of them," Danny said about the movie.

Danny also shared that he was impressed by Anil's family joining the film's cast. He said, "Harsh your son, is hilarious in the film and also done a crucial moment in the film. The film is also based on your daughter who herself is a big star in Bollywood...You got your family to be personas in the film as well. You cannot make a film about filmmaking in India without the family." (sic) Anil Kapoor went on to share that his wife Sunita and other daughter Rhea refused to be a part of the movie.

At one point during the interview, the British filmmaker talked about Vikramaditya's choice of naming the film's camerawoman Yogita and asks if the film is supposed to be viewed by a female gaze. Praising the viewpoint he said, "There is a woman behind the camera and she plays an extraordinary part in the film. Although you hardly see her, but I wonder its funny because you sense her perspective some times." Motwane revealed that watching the film from Yogita's point of view and a young filmmakers point of view was a relief to him. Take a look at the interaction,

The Netflix film follows Anurag as a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, after a public spat with the latter. He then proceeds to film Anil's search for Sonam in real-time. AK vs AK premiered on December 25, 2020.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Says He Staked His Reputation On AK vs AK; Felt He Was In Safe Hands With Vikramaditya Motwane

ALSO READ: AK vs AK: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Talks About Dissing Bhavesh Joshi & Director Vikramaditya Motwane