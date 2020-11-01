DateKarle: Salim-Sulaiman And CarryMinati's Song Release And Challenge On Josh App

Make way for the biggest collaboration of this season! Popular Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who have won the hearts of listeners across the globe with their timeless music, has teamed up with YouTube sensation CarryMinati (also known as Ajey Nagar) for a new track titled 'Date Kar Le.'

Salim-Sulaiman are among India's most respected musicians, having scored music for more than 100 films and around 20 TV shows, incorporating cinematic, electronic, folk and Sufi influences in their music. Online influencer CarryMinati is one of India's most popular YouTubers, known for his unique roast and rant videos. With these amazing talents coming together for the first time, it is definitely going to be a blockbuster collaboration.

'Date Kar Le' is a party anthem featuring CarryMinati's catchy rap and Romy's powerful vocals. Composed by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Shraddha Pandit, 'Date Kar Le' will be releasing on November 2, 2020 across all platforms. To raise the excitement levels for 'Date Kar Le', Salim-Suleiman have a challenge in store for you on the Josh app. Titled #DateKarle, the challenge revolves around showing your excitement in going on a date, using dance or a simple transition feature on the app.

How to shoot the #DateKarle Challenge?

Shoot whatever dance steps you like! It can be a mix of dance as well as transition effects on the Josh app. Use the hashtag #DateKarle while uploading the challenge video on Josh. It can be uploaded in various languages like Hindi, English, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati.

So, what are you waiting for, folks? Put on your dancing shoes and give this challenge a shot in 'Date Kar Le' style!

ALSO READ: Salim Merchant Backs Sonu Nigam's Allegations Against Music Industry: Whatever He Said Is True

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: YouTubers CarryMinati And Kanchana 3's Nikki Tamboli To Enter The House?