      Daughters' Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Others Wish Their Daughters

      The world is celebrating International Daughters' Day, today. This day is observed in India on the last Sunday of September, every year to appreciate the girl child and spread awareness on female infanticide. This Daughters' Day, te popular celebs of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and so on wished their dear daughters on this special occasion, with adorable social media posts.

      Amitabh Bachchan's Post

      The senior superstar wished his dear daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the Daughters Day, by posting two adorable still will her on his official social media pages.

      Happy daughter’s Day ..🙏♥️🌹

      You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back ♥️ #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl 🤗

      My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗 #HappyDaughtersDay

      This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan.❤️

      Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now😇Life is such a miracle, isn’t it?✨ That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold 🧿Samisha🧿 our daughter ❤️ I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today 🤗❤️ . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed

      Words fall short ... #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box ! #roar #simba ❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi

      Story first published: Sunday, September 27, 2020, 20:55 [IST]
