Daughters' Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Others Wish Their Daughters
The world is celebrating International Daughters' Day, today. This day is observed in India on the last Sunday of September, every year to appreciate the girl child and spread awareness on female infanticide. This Daughters' Day, te popular celebs of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and so on wished their dear daughters on this special occasion, with adorable social media posts.
Amitabh Bachchan's Post
The senior superstar wished his dear daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on the Daughters Day, by posting two adorable still will her on his official social media pages.
Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now😇Life is such a miracle, isn’t it?✨ That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold 🧿Samisha🧿 our daughter ❤️ I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today 🤗❤️ . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed
