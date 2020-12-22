David Dhawan On Coolie No. 1 Music: Was Always Clear If I Ever Made This Film Again, I’d Use These Songs

Coolie No. 1, a remake of the hit 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, is all set for premiere on OTT. Ahead of this, director David Dhawan, who helmed both the films, opened up on recreating songs from the original Coolie No. 1 for the new film.

IANS quoted David as saying, "Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 was my way to pay back."

The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Recently, the remade version of Coolie No. 1's 'Mirchi Lagi Toh', which was a super hit back in the day, was released to a mixed response. While the original was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the latest version has been sung by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

In a recent interview, when Varun was asked if he was worried about comparisons with Govinda, the actor acknowledged that comparisons are a part and parcel of remakes. He feels that he adds value to remakes as a lot of younger people who haven't watched the original will get to watch the fresh version.

Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Sahil Vaid, and Javed Jafferi. The film is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

