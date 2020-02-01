    For Quick Alerts
      Alaya F Is Thrilled With Rave Reviews For Jawaani Jaaneman Debut: ‘Not Going To Take It For Granted’

      By
      |

      Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut with the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The film hit theatres on Friday, January 31, 2020, and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics. Alaya especially, has been showered with praise for making a fantastic debut with her performance as a 21-year old pregnant girl who walks into her father's (Saif) life uninvited.

      Alaya F Is Thrilled With Rave Reviews For Jawaani Jaaneman

      Alaya is thrilled with the response that the film and her performance have received. "I've been so overwhelmed reading all the reviews! I feel grateful and honestly, also very rewarded reading all the positive feedback for my performance. All those hours I trained and worked towards this just felt so so so worth it," she said.

      She further added, "This feels like a dream coming true but I'm not going to take any of it for granted. I feel recharged and more motivated than ever. I'm now ready to work even harder so I can surprise people with each film!"

      One consistent thought that many critics and audiences seem to share is that Alaya does not feel like a newbie in her performance, but is as good as a seasoned actress. Even her co-star Saif said in an interview that he was pleasantly surprised by Alaya in their first take together, and that he felt he was working with someone experienced.

      Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala. In many interviews, Alaya has stressed on how she did not want to get her first film using her parents' influence, and that Jawaani Jaaneman happened completely through her own agency.

      Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is now in the theatres.

      ALSO READ: My Character Is Like Who I Am In Real Life: Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman

      ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaya F On Bagging Jawaani Jaaneman: Didn't Want To Use My Family's Influence

      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
