Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Want Fans To Watch These Films In Quarantine

Many actors amid the lockdown are catching up on their favourite films and TV shows, However, Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday have gone one step further by recommending films to their fans.

Deepika Padukone has been sharing her everyday activities on social media. From her cooking skills to the PDA with Ranveer Singh, fans are loving the quarantine updates. Recently, the Padmavat actress took to her Instagram and shared that she enjoyed watching Ben Affleck's 2010 film, The Town. She also asked her fans to check out the film with a 'Watch It Now' sticker.

The Town is a crime thriller, available on Netflix and follows a group of thieves who rob a bank. The plan starts to fall apart when one of the thieves falls in love with their hostage.

The Town Is Available On Netflix Later, on Tuesday, she went on to share another recommendation for her fans. She shared a poster of Tom Hanks-starrer The Green Mile. The 1999 film is a crime drama, also available on Netflix. The film follows the head guard of a prison, who after spending some time with a death row inmate, begins to wonder if he was truly guilty of murdering two little girls. The Green Mile Is Available On Netflix Meanwhile, Ananya Panday recommended a young adult drama from 2018. Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a poster of the film titled Eighth Grade and wrote, "Please watch this," with a relatable sticker. The film follows Kayla Day, an eighth-grade introvert, who posts videos about self-confidence on the Internet. Eight Grade Is Available On YouTube And Google Play Movies Talking about work, Ananya and Deepika are all set to collaborate for the first time alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film.

